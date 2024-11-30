Sales of Stuffed Peopo, Tokyo Police Mascot, to Be Resumed

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Sales of stuffed dolls of Peopo, the official mascot character of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department, will be resumed in April 2025.

The sales have been halted since April this year because the factory that made the dolls was shut due to the aging of workers. Because of the scarcity, Peopo dolls were traded at high prices on online flea markets.

The sales resumption was decided after a new manufacturer was found.

The new maker is Medico Press, based in Tokyo. Yukino Takahashi, 23, director for stuffed Peopo, has made many prototypes, trying various materials and parts with designers and calculating costs for mass production many times.

"I became a fan of Peopo when I learned about it as a high school student," she said. "I'm glad to be involved in the production of stuffed Peopo."

