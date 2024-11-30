Japan Gives 3D Laser Scanner to Philippine Police

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government has provided a 3D laser scanner to the Philippine National Police through the U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime.

The handover ceremony was held in the city of Quezon in the Manila metropolitan area Friday. At the ceremony, a Japanese Foreign Ministry official expressed hope that the equipment will be used to eradicate crimes, including those based in Southeast Asian countries including the Philippines that target Japanese nationals.

A senior official of the Philippine police showed expectations, saying that the 3D laser scanner will enhance the police's investigative ability.

The ultrasmall scanner, which is 15 centimeters high and weighs about 850 grams, instantly converts spatial information into 3D point cloud data by using a 360-degree laser range finder and a panoramic camera unit.

The equipment allows the police to record data of crime scenes, such as the condition of bloodstains, as 3D spatial information.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]