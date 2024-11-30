Locals Uneasy after Hokkaido N-Waste Survey Results

Newsfrom Japan

Suttsu, Hokkaido, Nov. 30 (Jiji Press)--Locals expressed anxiety Saturday after a survey covering the Hokkaido town of Suttsu, northern Japan, to find a place to build a final disposal site for high-level radioactive waste from nuclear power plants.

The Nuclear Waste Management Organization of Japan, or NUMO, held a briefing for Suttsu residents on the results of its so-called literature survey, which looked into data and papers on volcanos and active faults related to the town.

NUMO submitted on Nov. 22 a report on the results to Suttsu and another report to the village of Kamoenai, Hokkaido, which was also a target of a literature survey, the first of the three stages in the research process to select a final disposal site.

The briefing was the organization's first explanatory event for the public since the submission of the reports.

The report on Suttsu said that the entire town is eligible to advance to the second stage, namely a preliminary survey that involves drilling work, because NUMO could not find any location meeting the criteria for places to avoid for a disposal site.

