Japanese Princess Aiko Turns 23

Tokyo, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Princess Aiko, the only child of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, turned 23 on Sunday.

This year, the princess graduated from Gakushuin University in Tokyo and began working at the Japanese Red Cross Society in April.

She spends a full and busy life as she works at the organization while performing official duties as an Imperial Family member, according to the Imperial Household Agency.

Princess Aiko broke her heart over disasters such as the big earthquake and heavy rain that hit the Noto Peninsula in central Japan in January and September, respectively. She mourns for the victims and sincerely hopes that affected people will be able to live in peace again as soon as possible.

At the Japanese Red Cross Society, the princess is involved in editing information magazines and managing events at the division for youths and volunteers. She works on daily tasks seriously while feeling a sense of fulfillment, according to the agency.

