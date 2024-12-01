Nippon Ishin Elects Osaka Gov. Yoshimura as Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Dec. 1 (Jiji Press)--Opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) elected Osaka Governor Hirofumi Yoshimura, 49, as its new leader at a party convention in the western city of Osaka on Sunday.

Yoshimura, currently co-leader of Nippon Ishin, aims to strengthen the party ahead of next summer's election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, after losing the general election for the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, in October this year.

Nippon Ishin held its first leadership poll since August 2022. Yoshimura will succeed current leader Nobuyuki Baba, who decided to step down after the Lower House election.

At a news conference after the party race, Yoshimura said he will appoint former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara, 62, as co-leader.

Yoshimura also said he aims to unify candidates with other opposition parties in the Upper House election in constituencies where one seat will be contested.

