Former Bigmotor Files for Court-Led Rehabilitation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The company formerly known as Bigmotor Co. filed with Tokyo District Court for court-led rehabilitation under the civil rehabilitation law on Monday.

The former used car dealer, which has changed its name to Balm Co., is saddled with liabilities of up to about 83.1 billion yen.

In the court-led process, the company will confirm its debts to the landowners of its outlets and to nonlife insurance companies. With the involvement of the court, it will then aim to swiftly repay debts to as many as 163 creditors.

Bigmotor fell into management difficulties following a scandal in which it inflated insurance claims by intentionally damaging customers' vehicles.

It has sold its main operations to Wecars Co., founded by trading house Itochu Corp. and others, in order to focus on dealing with victims in the scandal.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]