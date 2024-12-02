PM Ishiba Defends Corporate Donations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Monday that he does not believe political donations by companies and groups are inappropriate, signaling opposition to a proposal by the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and others to abolish them.

He was responding to a question from CDP chief Yoshihiko Noda at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet. It was the first such Diet debate since the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition lost its majority in October's election for the Lower House.

Ishiba clarified a plan to submit legislation to scrap the controversial policy activity expenses, which are not required to be disclosed. Meanwhile, he noted the need to give consideration to expenses linked to diplomatic secrets.

On diplomacy, the prime minister expressed his eagerness to meet with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, although their meeting has not yet been scheduled. "We can contribute to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific by exchanging candid views and synergistically enhancing each other's national interests," he said.

On China's bid to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement, Ishiba said that it is necessary to "properly assess whether China has the intention and ability (to comply with the pact)."

