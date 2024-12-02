"Futehodo" from TV Drama Named Top Japan Buzzword of 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--"Futehodo," an abbreviation of "Futekisetsu nimo hodo ga aru! (Extremely Inappropriate!)," the title of a comedy drama series broadcasted from January to March, was named this year's top buzzword in Japan on Monday.

Written by popular screenwriter Kankuro Kudo, the drama series centers on a typical middle-aged man from Japan's Showa era, played by Sadao Abe, who travels forward in time to the current Reiwa era.

This year's top 10 buzzword list was announced by publisher Jiyukokuminsha in partnership with education service provider U-Can Inc. The 2024 list, the 41st of its kind, was selected from 30 nominees by six judges including cartoonist Mitsuru Yaku, columnist Nameko Shinsan and actor Shigeru Muroi.

The list includes "50-50," a reference to Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani's feat of hitting more than 50 home runs and stealing 50 bases in a single season, and "shoro Japan (middle-aged Japan)," a nickname for the bronze medal-winning Japanese equestrian team at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics, whose average age was over 40.

Also on the list are "Mo ee desho (Okay, that's enough)", a line from the Netflix drama series "Tokyo Swindlers;" "uragane mondai (slush fund issue)," associated with the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's political funds scandal; "white anken (white jobs)," or shady part-time jobs that claim to be legitimate; and "shinshihei (new bank notes)," as Japan issued its first new bank notes in 20 years.

