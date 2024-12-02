Funai's Chairman Files for Its Court-Led Rehabilitation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Funai Electric Co. Chairman Yoshiaki Harada filed with Tokyo District Court on Monday for court-led rehabilitation of the company, despite the court's recent decision to initiate bankruptcy procedures for the Japanese audio and video equipment maker.

The start of the liquidation process was "a complete surprise," Harada told a press conference in Tokyo.

"The Funai group can still get back on its feet," he said.

The court decision came after one of the company's directors filed a "quasi-voluntary bankruptcy" petition in late October.

But Harada, a former Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker that served as environment minister, immediately appealed the decision to Tokyo High Court, arguing that the company was not insolvent.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]