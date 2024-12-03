PlayStation Marks 30th Anniversary

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.'s PlayStation home video game console marked the 30th anniversary of its debut on Tuesday, having reshaped the gaming industry once dominated by Nintendo Co. by attracting gamers worldwide with its vivid 3D images and sleek design.

The first-generation PlayStation hit the store shelves in 1994 as a CD-ROM-compatible machine developed by the Sony Group Corp. unit for software of Nintendo's Super Famicom console.

After the joint development project broke down, Sony decided to make a foray into the home video game market on its own.

Console development leader Ken Kutaragi, known as "the father of the PlayStation," won over a reluctant Sony management team.

The PS2, released in 2000 to succeed the original PS, allowed users to enjoy movies and other entertainment on DVDs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]