Nippon Ishin Launches New Executive Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on Monday launched a new executive team under leader Hirofumi Yoshimura.

Former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara, 62, became co-leader, a post that leads Nippon Ishin lawmakers. Yoshimura, governor of Osaka, has no seat in parliament.

The new executive team also includes Secretary-General Ryohei Iwatani, 44, and policy chief Hitoshi Aoyagi, 46, and Tsukasa Abe, 42, chairman of the committee on general affairs.

"I expect the new executives to have a fresh sense to challenge old politics," Yoshimura said on television. He added that he hopes that Maehara will help youngsters do their best.

Maehara called for party unity at a meeting of Nippon Ishin lawmakers, saying that the party cannot grow unless all members get united.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]