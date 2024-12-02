Nippon Ishin Launches New Executive Team
Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Opposition party Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on Monday launched a new executive team under leader Hirofumi Yoshimura.
Former Foreign Minister Seiji Maehara, 62, became co-leader, a post that leads Nippon Ishin lawmakers. Yoshimura, governor of Osaka, has no seat in parliament.
The new executive team also includes Secretary-General Ryohei Iwatani, 44, and policy chief Hitoshi Aoyagi, 46, and Tsukasa Abe, 42, chairman of the committee on general affairs.
"I expect the new executives to have a fresh sense to challenge old politics," Yoshimura said on television. He added that he hopes that Maehara will help youngsters do their best.
Maehara called for party unity at a meeting of Nippon Ishin lawmakers, saying that the party cannot grow unless all members get united.
