Hidankyo Hopes to Boost Moves to Erase N-Weapons thru Award Ceremony

Tokyo, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--Terumi Tanaka, co-chair of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, on Monday voiced hopes that the group's Nobel Peace Prize win will boost moves to eradicate nuclear weapons.

"I hope that this opportunity will create a huge movement to eliminate nuclear weapons around the world," Tanaka, a 92-year-old hibakusha atomic bomb survivor, said at a press conference in Tokyo before the award ceremony in Oslo on Dec. 10.

A delegation of around 30 people, mainly members of Nihon Hidankyo, will leave for the Norwegian capital on Sunday.

The United States dropped atomic bombs on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Tanaka was 13 years old when he experienced the bombing in Nagasaki.

Asked about what he will say in his speech at the award ceremony, Tanaka said, "I'd like to tell the world the damage inflicted on humans by the atomic bombs." He said, "If we spread our message, this will pave the way to eliminate nuclear weapons."

