U.N. General Assembly Adopts Japan-Led Antinuclear Resolution

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 2 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. General Assembly adopted by a majority vote a Japan-led resolution calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons, with support of 152 countries including the United States and Britain, at its plenary meeting Monday.

This is the 31st consecutive year for the assembly to adopt such a resolution. The latest one referred to the selection of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, as winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize.

The resolution urged all countries "to make every effort to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again."

It called for the promotion of interactions with atomic bomb survivors, or hibakusha, saying that learning the realities of the use of nuclear weapons through "long-standing grass-roots (storytelling) efforts around the world, including those of Nihon Hidankyo, recognized with the Nobel Peace Prize 2024," will lead to a nuclear-free world.

China, North Korea, Iran, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria voted against the resolution, and 28 countries including France, India and Israel abstained from voting.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]