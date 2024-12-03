“Hagoita” Paddles Featuring 2024 Newsmakers Unveiled in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--“Hagoita” Japanese wooden paddles featuring people who made the news this year were unveiled by doll maker Kyugetsu Co. on Tuesday at its head office in Tokyo.

The 17 headline makers include Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, who became the first Major League Baseball player to notch 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in one season, and Japanese medalists in the Paris Olympics.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who took office in October, and Donald Trump, who won the U.S. presidency for a second time last month, are also portrayed on the decorative battledores.

Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada, who starred in “Shogun,” a drama series set in feudal Japan that won a record 18 Emmy awards, is another paddle honoree.

The depiction of a horse on a paddle marks the medal won by Japan in the equestrian event at the Paris Olympics, its first in that competition in 92 years.

