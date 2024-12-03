Japan to Run for Nonpermanent UNSC Seat in 2043 Election

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will run in the 2043 election to select nonpermanent members of the U.N. Security Council, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Keiichiro Tachibana said Tuesday.

“In an increasingly competitive environment, it has become important to prepare and act more promptly and thoroughly than ever before,” Tachibana told a press conference.

The country aims to have an advantage in gaining support by announcing its candidacy early.

Japan has been a nonpermanent member of the Security Council for a two-year term from January 2023, taking the seat for a record 12th time. Japan has already announced its bid for the 2032 nonpermanent member election.

“Japan will strive to maintain international peace and security and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law. At the same time, our country will continue to lead the efforts to reform the Security Council and work to strengthen the functions of the United Nations as a whole,” Tachibana said.

