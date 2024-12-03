Ishiba Vows Measures to Tackle Online Misinformation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba suggested Tuesday that the government would consider establishing laws and regulations to tackle both misinformation and disinformation on the internet.

Speaking at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, Ishiba said, "We will consider further measures, including laws and regulations, if necessary, while paying proper attention to freedom of expression."

On the Lower House election held in October, Ishiba said that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party did not spend its policy activity expenses on the election's campaign.

Some candidates who were unable to receive the LDP's official endorsement in the election due to their involvement in the party's political funds scandal were added to a group of the party's Lower House lawmakers after the general election.

"This decision was made to ensure the smooth steering of Diet business," Ishiba said.

