Nomura Executives to Return Pay over Ex-Worker's Indictment

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Nomura Securities Co. said Tuesday that President Kentaro Okuda will voluntarily return 30 pct of his executive compensation for three months following a former employee's indictment on robbery and attempted homicide charges.

Nine other executives at the Japanese brokerage house will also return 20-30 pct of their pay for three months.

A strict disciplinary measure has already been taken against an employee who was the supervisor of the suspect before he was dismissed.

It is extremely unusual for an employee of a major securities company to be indicted for a heinous case related to sales activities.

"We deeply apologize to the victims and many other people affected," Okuda told a press conference at the firm's head office in Tokyo.

"As our customers trust us to do business, this is a case that should never happen," said Okuda, also group CEO of the company's parent, Nomura Holdings Inc.

The former employee was indicted last month on charges of setting fire to the home of an elderly couple who were his clients and stealing their money in the western city of Hiroshima.

The former employee entered Nomura Securities as a new graduate in April 2018 and had been in charge of sales at the Hiroshima branch since April 2022, according to the company.

At the time of the incident, the former employee visited the customers' house on a day off without obtaining approval from the company.

No damage has been found in the more than 200 securities accounts that the former employee was in charge of, according to the company.

Nomura Securities announced measures to prevent a recurrence, including ensuring that managers receive confirmation from customers when their subordinates visit their homes.

In late October, Nomura Securities was fined by the Financial Services Agency for manipulating the Japanese government bond futures market. Okuda said that he takes the series of incidents seriously.

