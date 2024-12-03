Nomura Head to Return Pay over Ex-Worker's Alleged Robbery, Murder Attempt

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Nomura Securities Co. said Tuesday that President Kentaro Okuda will voluntarily return 30 pct of his salaries for three months in the wake of a former employee being indicted on robbery and attempted homicide charges.

The major Japanese brokerage house's other executives, including representative directors and an executive vice president, will also return 20-30 pct of their pay for three months to clarify the leadership team's responsibility, it said, adding that a strict disciplinary measure has already been taken against an employee who was the supervisor of the suspect before he was dismissed.

"We deeply apologize to the victims and many other people involved," Okuda told a press conference at the firm's head office in Tokyo.

Okuda, also Nomura Holdings Inc. group CEO, held a news conference over the incident for the first time.

The former employee was arrested on Oct. 30 on suspicion of setting fire to the home of an elderly couple who were his clients and stealing their money in the western city of Hiroshima in late July and prosecuted for the robbery and attempted murder on Nov. 20.

