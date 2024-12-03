Saudi Arabia Seen Joining Japan-Britain-Italy Fighter Jet Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--The governments of Japan, Britain and Italy are coordinating to include Saudi Arabia in their joint development of a next-generation fighter jet, Japanese government sources have said.

Given the challenge of reducing development costs, the three governments are apparently interested in Saudi Arabia’s financial clout as a major oil producer. They are expected to reach an agreement on the matter by the end of this year.

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said at a press conference on Tuesday that it was too early to assume the participation of any other country.

Japan, Britain and Italy have signed a treaty to establish the Global Combat Air Program International Government Organization, or GIGO, to manage the joint fighter jet project. They aim to start deploying the new fighter in 2035.

Saudi Arabia, which is expected to join the project as a partner outside the treaty, apparently hopes that its participation in the project will help develop its aircraft industry at a time when the country is working to diversify its economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]