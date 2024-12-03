PM Ishiba Regrets His Lack of Diplomatic Manners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday expressed regret for his actions during a foreign visit last month that have been criticized as bad manners.

“I myself recognize that there were many shortcomings,” Ishiba told a parliamentary meeting. “I am keenly aware that I must take this humbly and sincerely, and make efforts to improve.”

The prime minister was responding to questions from Junya Ogawa, secretary-general of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

At a summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Peru last month, Ishiba failed to show up for a photo session with other world leaders due to a traffic jam on his way to the venue.

He was also criticized on social media after news reports showed him not standing up when greeting other leaders and using his smartphone in his seat while other participants had conversations.

