Japan, EU Confirm Close Cooperation over Russia, Middle East

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The foreign chiefs of Japan and the European Union have agreed to work closely together to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, North Korea's military cooperation with Russia and the situation in the Middle East.

In their telephone talks Tuesday, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas shared the view that the security of the Euro-Atlantic region and the Indo-Pacific region is inseparable.

Iwaya expressed his eagerness to work with her in a wide range of fields, including security, to strengthen Japan-EU relations.

