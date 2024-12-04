Panasonic British Plant to Go 100 Pct Renewable

Newsfrom Japan

London, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Panasonic Corp. has started a test run of facilities installed at a microwave oven plant in western Britain to allow the plant to run solely on renewable energy.

Panasonic installed a system to generate power using green hydrogen, produced without causing carbon dioxide emissions. It is the world's first power generation system using pure hydrogen fuel cells that run on green hydrogen, according to the company.

At the Cardiff plant, operations powered solely by renewable energy will begin in March next year.

Using hydrogen sourced in Wales, whose capital is Cardiff, the power generation system combines 21 fuel cell generators, two lithium storage batteries and existing solar panels.

The system is designed to provide the stable generation and distribution of 1 gigawatt-hours of power needed annually for assembling microwave ovens at the plant, through Panasonic's own control system using artificial intelligence technology.

