PM Ishiba Vows Law for Refunds by Invalidated Election Winners

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Wednesday pledged to expedite discussions to enact as swiftly as possible legislation obliging lawmakers to refund their annual salaries if their elections are invalidated due to rule violations.

Ishiba was responding to a question from Toshiko Takeya of the junior ruling party, Komeito, on his recent policy speech at the day's plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

Takeya also called on the government to promptly introduce a selective dual surname system for married couples, saying the current system "hinders women's empowerment."

"It's important to garner broad consensus, taking into consideration also the perspectives of family unity and the impact on children," Ishiba responded, showing reluctance for the move.

Hitoshi Asada, head of the opposition Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) in the Upper House, said that hearings of the chamber's ethics panel "should not be made a ceremony for gaining official endorsements in next summer's House of Councillors election."

