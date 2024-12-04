Japan Small Makers to Demand Record 15,000-Yen Pay Scale Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--An umbrella body of Japanese labor unions at small and midsize manufacturers Wednesday announced a plan to demand a record pay scale increase of at least 15,000 yen per month in 2025 "shunto" spring wage talks.

The Japanese Association of Metal, Machinery, and Manufacturing Workers, or JAM, aims to reduce pay gaps with large companies through the major demand.

JAM leader Katahiro Yasukochi emphasized at a meeting Wednesday that the widening of wage gaps between large and smaller companies is "extremely regrettable."

Following the voices of workers struggling to make a living, "smaller companies must play a main role in the next shunto," he said.

JAM will formally adopt its shunto demand next month.

