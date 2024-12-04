USW Hails Trump's Opposition to Nippon Steel's Buyout of U.S. Steel

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Dec. 3 (Jiji Press)--David McCall, international president of the United Steelworkers labor union, issued a statement Tuesday welcoming U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to block Japanese steel giant Nippon Steel Corp.'s plan to acquire United States Steel Corp.

"It's time for this deal to be rejected so we can all focus on the future," McCall said in the statement, claiming that the planned acquisition would pose economic and security risks to the United States.

"This transaction has been under review for more than 10 months. More time won't change the fact that it's bad for USW members across the states where U.S. Steel operates," he also said.

Trump said in a social media post Monday that he is "totally against" the acquisition plan and pledged to "make U.S. Steel strong and great again" through tax incentives and tariffs.

Nippon Steel said in December last year that it had agreed to acquire U.S. Steel. But the USW strongly opposed the deal. The buyout plan is currently under review by the U.S. government's Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]