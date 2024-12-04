Ex-Prosecutor Hotta, Who Probed Lockheed Scandal, Dies at 90

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Tsutomu Hotta, who investigated as a prosecutor the so-called Lockheed bribery scandal, one of the largest corruption cases in postwar Japan, died of old age Nov. 24. He was 90.

Born in Kyoto Prefecture, western Japan, Hotta became a prosecutor in 1961 and worked as a member of the special investigation squad of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office for about eight years from 1976.

In the investigation into the Lockheed scandal, he was dispatched to the United States and attended an interrogation of a former vice chairman of Lockheed Corp., currently Lockheed Martin Corp. In Japan, the scandal led to the arrests of politicians including former Prime Minister Kakuei Tanaka.

Hotta later served as head of the Justice Ministry's personnel division, chief prosecutor at the Kofu District Public Prosecutors Office and executive at the ministry. After leaving office in 1991, he registered as a lawyer.

That year, Hotta established the predecessor of the Sawayaka Fukushi Zaidan public interest incorporated foundation. He led the organization to work on the promotion of volunteer activities amid the aging of the population.

