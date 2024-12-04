Japan's Ishiba Carefully Watching S. Korea's Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday he is carefully watching the situation in South Korea "with special and serious attention," after South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol temporarily declared an emergency martial law.

Ishiba told the press that the Japanese government has so far not received any reports of harm caused to Japanese nationals in South Korea. He explained that the government is taking measures including sending out related emails to secure the safety of Japanese people staying in South Korea as much as possible.

"We will continue to take every possible precaution," said the prime minister.

Regarding his possible visit to South Korea, which was expected to be scheduled in early January next year, Ishiba said, "Nothing concrete has been decided."

Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani, who plans to visit South Korea within this year, told reporters: "I am receiving (the temporary martial law declaration in South Korea) with a huge surprise. I would like to carefully observe how the situation develops."

