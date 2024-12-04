Ishiba Says Willing to Revise Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Pact

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Wednesday he is still committed to revising the Japan-U.S. Status of Forces Agreement.

At a plenary meeting of the House of Councillors, the upper parliamentary chamber, Ishiba said he has already instructed his Liberal Democratic Party to discuss how to change the pact.

The discussions are aimed at "strengthening the Japan-U.S. alliance's deterrence and response capabilities, enhancing its sustainability and improving the trustworthiness of U.S. forces in Japan," he noted.

In response to criticisms that Ishiba changed mind after pledging to revise the agreement during the ruling party's leadership race in September, he said, "The LDP is not absolutistic, so it will come up with concrete conclusions on my campaign proposals through serious talks."

On the issues of allowing married couples to select separate surnames and legalizing same-sex marriages, Ishiba expressed certain sympathy for those who are struggling with the status quo. But the prime minister did not go further than saying he will closely monitor parliamentary debates.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]