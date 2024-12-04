Japanese Science, Math Scores Remain High in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese elementary and junior high school students continued to get high science and math scores in an international survey in 2023, the education ministry said Wednesday.

Japan's average score for math among elementary school fourth graders fell 2 points from the previous test to 591, remaining in fifth place in the world, according to the results of the 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study.

The average math score among Japanese eighth graders, or students in the second year of junior high school, rose 1 point to 595, staying in fourth in the global rankings.

For science, fourth graders scored an average of 555, down 7 points, causing Japan's ranking to fall from fourth to sixth. Japan's average score among eighth graders fell 13 points to 557, remaining the third highest in the world.

Still, Japan's education ministry said that the country's science and math scores "remained at high levels."

