Martial Law Turmoil Likely to Affect Japan-S. Korea Ties

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo is closely monitoring the situation in South Korea following President Yoon Suk-yeol's temporary declaration of emergency martial law, with the political turmoil in Seoul expected to affect the improving relations between Japan and the neighboring country.

Some Japanese government officials have voiced concerns about the future of the Yoon administration as the political confusion in South Korea is expected to continue for the time being although the martial law order was lifted only about six hours after it was issued.

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba told reporters Wednesday that he is carefully watching the situation in South Korea "with special and serious attention."

He explained that the Japanese government has so far received no report of harm caused to Japanese nationals in South Korea and is taking as many measures as possible to ensure their safety, including sending out consular emails. "We will continue to take every possible precaution," the prime minister pledged.

On his expected visit to South Korea, possibly in early January next year, Ishiba said, "Nothing concrete has been decided."

