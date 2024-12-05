Sumo Chief Hopes to Showcase Sport's Charm to Londoners

Newsfrom Japan

London, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The head of the Japan Sumo Association expressed his hope on Wednesday that Londoners will fully experience the unique appeal of sumo wrestling during a tournament slated to take place in the British capital next October.

"We hope the people of London will thoroughly enjoy the charm of sumo, a traditional Japanese cultural practice passed down through the ages," said Hakkaku, the association's chief, during a news conference at the Royal Albert Hall.

The sumo association also announced that the London tournament will run for five days from Oct. 15, 2025. This will mark the association's first event outside Japan since a tournament held in Las Vegas in 2005.

In step with the continued growth of international tourism to Japan, the number of non-Japanese spectators at domestic sumo tournaments has been increasing, encouraging the association to look abroad.

"Opportunities to introduce traditional Japanese culture to the world are rare. We thought it would be wonderful to showcase (sumo) overseas," said Hakkaku, former yokozuna Hokutoumi.

