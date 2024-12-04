Japan to Ease Visa Requirements for Chinese Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 4 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to relax its visa requirements for Chinese visitors to encourage more exchanges between the two countries, Japanese government officials said Wednesday.

Japan is considering several proposals, including simplifying document procedures and expanding the scope of those eligible for multiple short-term visas, the officials said.

The move comes after China reinstated its short-term visa waiver for Japanese visitors at the end of last month.

Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya may announce the move when he visits China as early as this month for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi.

Currently, Chinese nationals applying for tourist visas to Japan are required to have a gold status credit card, as well as prepare documents such as income certificates and proof of residence.

