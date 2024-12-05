INTERVIEW: Nippon Steel Exec Seeks Understanding over Buyout

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. Vice Chairman Takahiro Mori has called for public understanding for the steelmaker's plan to acquire United States Steel Corp., saying the "true value" of the buyout proposal can finally be discussed.

"The true value of the deal can be properly discussed without being politicized" now that the U.S. presidential election is over, Mori said in an interview. He reiterated Nippon Steel's plan to complete the acquisition by year-end.

Mori's interview, which took place Friday, preceded U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's social media post Monday that he was "totally against" the proposed acquisition.

Nippon Steel responded by emphasizing that the deal will allow U.S. Steel to grow and strengthen U.S. national security, but there is increasing uncertainty about the buyout plan.

The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, is conducting a security review of the plan, with a deadline at the end of this year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]