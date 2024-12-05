Japanese Sake Brewing Joins UNESCO Cultural Heritage List

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--An intergovernmental committee of UNESCO has decided to register traditional Japanese sake brewing as an Intangible Cultural Heritage, Japan’s Cultural Affairs Agency said Thursday.

This is the 23rd Intangible Cultural Heritage registration for Japan and the first since 2022, when “furyu odori” folk performing arts joined the list.

Traditional Japanese sake brewing involves techniques of using “koji” mold to make sake, or rice wine, and “shochu” and “awamori” distilled spirits.

The techniques, whose basic form was established more than 500 years ago, have been developed and passed on in many parts of Japan according to the local climates, the agency said.

Sake brewing requires deep knowledge of nature and climate. The techniques have been developed by people including “toji” master brewers and “kurabito” brewery workers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]