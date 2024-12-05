UA Zensen Unveils Plan to Demand 6 Pct Pay Hike in 2025 Shunto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--UA Zensen, which consists of unions in Japan’s textile, retail and some other industries, on Thursday announced a plan to demand a 6 pct wage increase for regular employees in next year’s “shunto” spring labor-management negotiations.

Meanwhile, UA Zensen plans to seek a 7 pct wage increase for part-time workers, who make up about 60 pct of the roughly 1.9 million workers in its member unions.

The plans are slated to be formally adopted at a central committee meeting in January.

The demand for a 6 pct wage increase for regular workers, including a 4 pct pay scale increase, is the same level as the 2024 shunto and higher than the 5 pct target set by the Japanese Trade Union Confederation, or Rengo, the national umbrella body of labor unions.

The 7 pct demand for part-time workers, including an 80-yen hourly wage hike, is higher than the previous year’s 6 pct demand, including a 70-yen hike.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]