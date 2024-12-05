LDP Panels Approve Draft Revision of Political Funds Law

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The general committee and political reform headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party held a joint meeting Thursday and approved a draft revision of the political funds control law.

The draft calls for abolishing the controversial policy activity funds that political parties provide to member lawmakers while allowing some expenditures to be kept secret for diplomatic and other reasons.

The draft makes no mention of an opposition-proposed ban on donations from companies and other organizations.

The party is expected to formally adopt the draft on Friday. After completing its internal procedures, the party will submit a related bill on its own. Parliamentary deliberations on its bill and those of other parties are expected to begin on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday's meeting, Shinjiro Koizumi, secretary-general of the LDP headquarters, stressed the party's eagerness to enact a revision of the law by the end of the year by gathering support, including from opposition parties.

