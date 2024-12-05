Ishiba Voices Alarm over Security Situation in Northeast Asia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Thursday voiced a sense of alarm over the security situation in Northeast Asia, including North Korea's accelerating nuclear and missile development.

"The security situation may fundamentally change," Ishiba told a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives. "I'm not saying it is certain, but I'm concerned that our assumptions may change."

At a press conference the same day, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed serious concern about the entry into force of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty between Russia and North Korea. "Recent progress in North Korea-Russia military cooperation is a seriously worrying sign in terms of its impact on the regional security environment surrounding our country," the top government spokesman said.

The pact includes mutual support in contingencies, and Pyongyang has sent troops amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Hayashi said that Japan will deal with the situation in close cooperation with the United States and South Korea.

Regarding the ongoing political turmoil in South Korea, Ishiba said its impact on bilateral relations with Japan is unpredictable. "The efforts of (South Korean) President Yoon Suk-yeol, who has been improving Japan-South Korea ties, should not be jeopardized," the prime minister stressed.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]