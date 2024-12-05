BOJ Policymaker Seeks Careful Adjustment of Monetary Easing

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan policymaker Toyoaki Nakamura on Thursday called for careful adjustment of the bank's monetary easing in line with the economic recovery.

"We're in the phase where it's important to carefully adjust the degree of monetary easing according to the condition of the economic recovery, after confirming large amounts of data," Nakamura said in a speech in the western city of Hiroshima.

He said he is not yet confident about the sustainability of wage hikes, which will be a key factor when the BOJ considers whether to raise interest rates further.

Nakamura also said it will take "considerable time" to complete economic structural changes that would ensure that the BOJ's 2 pct inflation target is achieved in a sustainable and stable way.

Japanese inflation "may not reach 2 pct in and after fiscal 2025," he added.

