Toasts Greet UNESCO Listing of Sake Brewing in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--People in the sake business were in the mood to raise a toast Thursday following a decision to add the know-how for brewing the Japanese traditional alcoholic beverage to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

“I think it marked a good start for global expansion” of the culture of sake, said Shinuemon Konishi, who heads a Tokyo-based organization to preserve traditional sake brewing with “koji” mold that is designated by the Japanese government as a protector of intangible cultural property.

“Understanding of koji will lead to understanding of Japanese culture. I think this might be an opportunity for young people in Japan to feel that,” Konishi added.

Hitoshi Utsunomiya, executive of the Japan Sake and Shochu Makers Association, said, “Although the registration was one of our goals, it also means we should firmly pass on (the culture to younger generations.)” Utsunomiya is determined to make further efforts in that direction, including training.

Konishi was among those watching deliberations of the intergovernmental committee of UNESCO on the registration, which were streamed live. There were toasts with sake after the committee made its decision.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]