Japanese Youth Carries On Message of Prominent Hibakusha

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Yuta Takahashi, 24, is working for the abolition of nuclear weapons through a group he launched to carry on the wishes of a prominent hibakusha atomic bomb survivor.

In naming the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, as this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner in October, the Norwegian Nobel Committee noted that "new generations in Japan are carrying forward the experience and the message of the witnesses."

"Our responsibility is being tested," said Takahashi, who was born in the western Japan city of Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, and now lives in the city of Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

Takahashi has been involved in activities such as interviewing atomic bomb survivors since his first year of junior high school. Through these activities, Takahashi met Sunao Tsuboi, former co-chair of Nihon Hidankyo, who suffered full-body burns in the atomic bombing of the city of Hiroshima in the closing days of World War II.

When he was in his third year of junior high school, Takahashi, along with his friends, visited Tsuboi, then 90, in Hiroshima and interviewed him for a total of about five hours over two days. On the second day, Tsuboi began to tearfully recount his experience of marriage discrimination.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]