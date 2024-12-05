Japan Police Protect “Dark Job” Applicants in 125 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police had taken protective measures for applicants for “dark part-time jobs” and their family members in 125 cases as of the end of November, it was learned Thursday.

According to sources at the National Police Agency, 30 pct of such people, including those involved in the recent series of violent robberies in the Tokyo metropolitan area, were in their 10s and 40 pct were in their 20s. Meanwhile, people in their 30s, 40s and 50s or older each accounted for 10 pct.

The agency also found that in many robbery cases applicants in their 10s and 20s were instructed to directly engage in criminal acts, such as transportation of stolen money and articles, while older ones were told to sign mobile phone contracts and open bank accounts.

“Please don’t give in to threats even if criminals are grabbing your personal information,” NPA Commissioner General Yasuhiro Tsuyuki said at a press conference the same day. “Police will protect you.”

Since mid-October, the agency has been explaining to the public through online videos how people are hired for dark jobs and calling on applicants for such jobs to seek police advice and protection.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]