Dodgers Skipper Roberts Honored by Japan's Naha

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Dave Roberts, manager of the 2024 World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, was given a special honor award from Naha, the capital city of Okinawa Prefecture, southernmost Japan, on Thursday.

Roberts, who was born in Naha, was presented the award by Mayor Satoru Chinen at the city assembly hall. "This is beyond my wildest dreams, and I am humbled," Roberts said.

He led the Dodgers, featuring Japanese stars Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, to their first World Series title in four seasons.

"Winning the World Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers (and) the city of Los Angeles was incredible," he said.

Roberts was born in 1972 to a father from the United States and a Japanese mother from Okinawa. He became manager of the Dodgers in 2016 and has clinched eight division titles, four National League pennants and two World Series championships.

