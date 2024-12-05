Japan to Provide Coastal Radar Systems to Philippines

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Thursday that it will provide rigid-hulled inflatable boats and coastal radar systems to the Philippine Navy under its official security assistance program.

Similar assistance is expected to be given to Indonesia, Mongolia and Djibouti by the end of next March under the program, in which Tokyo provides defense equipment free of charge to partner nations.

Japan had provided coastal surveillance radars to the Philippine Navy in fiscal 2023 as well.

In addition to the navy, the Southeast Asian country's air force will receive equipment related to an air surveillance radar system in an OSA project for this fiscal year.

In the project, 1.6 billion yen's worth of equipment in total will be given to the Philippines as Japan hopes to enhance the security capabilities of the country, which sits in a strategic location along sea lanes.

