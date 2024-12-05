Honda's Freed Named Japan Car of Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s Freed minivan is the 2024-2025 Car of the Year Japan, the award's organizing committee announced Thursday.

A Honda vehicle was named the overall car of the year for the first time since the CR-Z compact hatchback won the title in 2010.

The committee, which screened passenger models released in the country between Nov. 1, 2023, and Oct. 31, 2024, highly rated the Freed's interior comfort, user-friendliness and quality performance. It also noted the compact minivan is fun to drive and that a hybrid system has been made available.

The Freed made its debut in 2008, and its third-generation series was launched in June this year. It is equipped with the unique e:HEV hybrid system, which uses the electric motor as a prime mover.

The new Freed also features improved steering operability and a roomier cabin, as well as largely upgraded interior and exterior designs.

