Japan Police Eye “Dark Job” Undercover Investigations

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s National Police Agency plans to let detectives go under cover as applicants for “dark part-time jobs,” a move that is aimed at cracking down on or at least preventing robberies following a spate of such crimes in the Tokyo metropolitan area, informed sources have said.

In many dark part-time work cases, crime rings threaten applicants offered high-paying jobs via social media to do what proved later to be illegal jobs after obtaining personal information, such as photos of driver’s license, from the applicants.

According to NPA sources, undercover officers will apply for shady jobs and present fake identification documents when they are asked to do so.

The officers may make arrests at meeting places before robberies are carried out, the sources also said, stressing that they will never take part in crimes or encourage someone to commit offenses.

Counterfeiting official documents is basically illegal. But the agency concluded that using false IDs in investigations has no legal problem because the Penal Code stipulates that an act performed in accordance with laws and regulations or in the pursuit of lawful business is not punishable.

