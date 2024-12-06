Undisclosed Political Expenses to Be Very Limited: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Friday that undisclosed political expenses under his ruling Liberal Democratic Party's plan will be very limited, including to those related to national interests.

At a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee, Ishiba explained that expenditures would not be disclosed if related parties claim that they affect national security or diplomatic secrets, or trade secrets or privacy.

The prime minister stressed that the appropriateness of expenditures would be ensured by the establishment of a third-party body under the Diet to determine which expenditures should be kept secret.

Takumi Onuma of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan called for a ban on political donations from companies and groups, arguing that such donations could influence the policymaking process.

In response, Ishiba said that corporate and individual donations are "essentially the same," while emphasizing, "Politicians must not consider donations when making policy decisions."

