U.S. Defense Sec. Austin to Visit Japan Next Week

Washington, Dec. 5 (Jiji Press)--U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Japan next week, a Pentagon press secretary said Thursday.

Austin is expected to hold talks with Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani to exchange views on the Japan-U.S. alliance, deepening Russian-North Korean military cooperation and the situation in South Korea, where confusion continues following the declaration of emergency martial law.

"We welcome his visit to Japan from the bottom of our hearts," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a news conference in Tokyo Friday. "We hope to further enhance Japan-U.S. coordination and cooperation in the security field."

