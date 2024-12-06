Starbucks Coffee Japan to Switch to Biomass Plastic Straws

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Starbucks Coffee Japan Ltd. said Friday it will switch from paper straws to biomass plastic straws in Japan starting in January.

The major coffee chain said the step is aimed at providing more comfortable straws to customers and alleviating burdens on the environment.

Plant-based plastic straws will be introduced at all 32 outlets in the southernmost prefecture of Okinawa on Jan. 23 and then be made available at some 2,000 stores across the country in March or later.

The company will also shift to biomass plastic materials for large-diameter straws, used for certain types of drinks such as time-limited Frappuccino cold drinks, in stages starting around early April.

Biomass plastic straws are more durable than paper straws and weigh less, allowing the company to cut straw waste from its outlets by half, it said.

