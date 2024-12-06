Takeda Pharmaceutical to Sell Generic JV

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Friday that it will sell all of its 49 pct stake in generic joint venture Teva Takeda Pharma Ltd. to Israeli partner Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. for about 55 billion yen.

The transaction is expected to be completed by April 1 next year, subject to regulatory approval, according to the Japanese drugmaker.

The move comes as Teva Pharmaceutical plans to sell Teva Takeda to a company established by Japanese investment fund J-Will Partners Co.

Teva Takeda, established in 2016, focuses on generic and off-patent medicines.

