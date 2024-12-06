Sister of Ex-Death Row Inmate Hakamata Wins Human Rights Award

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Dec. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo Bar Association said Friday it has selected Hideko Hakamata, the elder sister of former death-row inmate Hideo, as a recipient of its human rights award.

The association said it recognized the 91-year-old sister's efforts for more than half a century to save her brother and her work to eradicate wrong accusations and convictions.

Iwao, 88, was acquitted in a retrial earlier this year decades after he was convicted over the 1966 murder of four people in the central Japan prefecture of Shizuoka.

"I'm at a loss because I've never received an award," Hideko told a video press conference. "I didn't do this alone. I'd like to thank everyone across the country once again."

She pledged to do all she can to open the door for retrials of other wrongly convicted people.

